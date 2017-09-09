Patterson’s record day helps Rebels overcome slow start vs. UT Martin

By: Tyler Greever Published:

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – For 29 minutes and 36 seconds, Ole Miss couldn’t take a lead on UT Martin.

But once Shea Patterson found A.J. Brown for a second touchdown to take a 17-16 lead near the end of the first half, the Rebels took off to win 45-23. They outscored the Skyhawks 21-0 in the third quarter as Patterson set a single-game school record for passing yards with 489.

The sophomore quarterback tossed five touchdowns, with four different receivers catching them. Brown followed his record-breaking performance last week with eight catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns against the Skyhawks. DaMarkus Lodge went for a career-high 133 yards with a touchdown.

Click the video above at the top of the page to hear from Luke and Patterson on overcoming a slow start against the Skyhawks.

