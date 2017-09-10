Man involved in Forrest County kidnapping in a standoff with police on of I-55

BATESVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers in Batesville tweeted that 12 miles of I-55 is completely blocked.

Forrest County Investigators confirm Angelica Dulas who went missing from Forrest County on Thursday has been found safe in Grenada.

They believe her husband kidnapped her.

Her husband Christopher Paul Dulas is currently in a standoff with police on I-55 in Grenada.

I-55 between MM 108 and MM 120 is closed in both directions.

We will keep you updated with the latest information as it becomes available.