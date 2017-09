AMITE CO, Miss. (WJTV) – The Amite County Coroner confirms a body was found inside a burned car on Isaac Road in Amite County on Saturday.

He would not say whether foul play is suspected. There is an ongoing investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

The Coroner says they believe they know who the deceased person is but they are not releasing the identity until an autopsy is done.

