CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – The Superintendent for the Public Works Department in Crystal Springs released a statement saying hundreds of people are under a boil water notice in Crystal Springs.

It is about 1/4 of the city is affected by the boil water notice which is about 500 people.

We have attached pictures of the list of streets affected with this article.

We will keep you updated with this boil water notice and let you know as soon as it is lifted.