OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Oxford Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Margaux Huff, an Ole Miss student.

Huff was last seen early Sunday morning leaving Highland Square in a gray SUV Honda Pilot.

Police believe that SUV may have traveled in the direction of Panola County.

If you have any information at all please contact the Oxford Police Dept. at 662-232-2400.