Welcoming home a hero

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It was a home coming fit for a hero, as members from the American Legion Riders lined the walls of the Jackson Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport anxiously waiting to greet a World War II veteran.

Eddie Hargro and his wife Naomi return home after what they are calling the trip of a life time, “it was just something you can’t forget, you cant forget that trip.”

The couple spent two days in the nations capital, soaking up every bit of history they came across, Eddie says, “it was really exciting, to see that. The police take us around and they showed us all of the places the plane hit the building.” Along with the World War II monument, “there were so many names there, so you had to just go through with a fine comb to find out who was who. They showed some of the ships that people were on, and we rode around down in the cell low part of the building and that was kind of exciting.”

And as their trip came to an end members of the American Legion Rider’s fired up their engines to lead the Hargros home.