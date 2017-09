WIGGINS, Miss. (WJTV)- First Baptist Church of Wiggins, MS is opening up their doors to people fleeing Hurricane Irma.

Several hotels in the metro are completely booked up because of people traveling from Florida and Georgia escaping Irma.

An employee with the church says they haven’t had anyone come yet but their doors will be open for anyone in need of shelter.

The church is located at 219 North St. Wiggins, MS.

We’re told if no one is there to call the number on the front door for assistance.