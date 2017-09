Related Coverage Holmes Co. authorities are holding 2 people for questioning in connection with a deadly shooting

TCHULA, Miss. (WJTV) — Two men have been arrested in connection with a Holmes County murder investigation.

The Sheriff’s Department said 26-year-old Rodrekus Jimell Washington and 34-year-old Byrekus Washington were taken into custody.

Sheriff Willie March said Mary Robinson was walking on Mercer Street around 2 a.m. on September 6 with two men when someone started shooting.

Robinson died from her injuries.