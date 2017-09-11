2 new West Nile Virus cases reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi State Department of Health said there are two new  human cases of West Nile virus in the state of Mississippi.

This brings the state’s total to 47 for 2017.

The new cases were in Lee and Desoto counties.

In 2016, Mississippi had 43 WNV cases and two deaths.

Below are some tips from MSDH that residents should follow to protect themselves from West Nile Virus.

 

  • Use a mosquito repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient such as DEET while you are outdoors.
  • Remove all sources of standing water around your home and yard to prevent mosquito breeding.
  • Wear loose, light-colored, long clothing to cover the arms and legs when outdoors.
  • Avoid areas where mosquitoes are prevalent.

