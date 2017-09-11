Access to White House halted after objects thrown over fence

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
File Photo (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. Secret Service says access to the White House has been halted after two people threw objects over the fence.

Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House has been closed to pedestrians, along with Lafayette Park directly opposite the executive mansion.

The Secret Service says on Twitter that it has detained two people for throwing unknown objects over the fence.

The agency says the local police and fire departments were responding.

