OSYKA, Miss. (WJTV) — Authorities said two children are in the hospital after their mother allegedly shot them before she took her own life.

Pike County Chief Investigator Chris Bell said the incident happened Monday morning in Osyka.

Bell said the children are in two separate hospitals and are recovering. He said they believe the mom was suffering from depression.

WJTV 12 is working to get more information about the shooting. We will provide updates as we get them.