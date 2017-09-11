Clinton man accused of strangling his child’s mother convicted

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — A 39-year-old Clinton man who was accused of strangling and hanging his child’s mother from a bridge has been convicted.

Attorney General Jim Hood said Donald Turner was convicted on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated domestic violence, and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

He was found guilty by a Hinds County trial jury Thursday on one count of each charge.

AG Hood said law enforcement officers arrested Turner in April 2016 after being indicted for beating the then-22-year-old mother of one of his children, shooting into the car she was in, and dragging her to a bridge where he strangled her before suspending her over the railing.

After Turner left the scene in the Washington Addition neighborhood in Jackson, they said he returned and assaulted a person who was trying to assist the initial victim.

Hood said Turner then drove the mother of his child home while continuing to beat her.

“This heinous act of strangling a woman while dangling her over a bridge deserves maximum punishment,” said General Hood. “Domestic violence is a serious offense. I’m glad to see that a Hinds County jury recognized that fact and stood for protecting other victims of domestic violence. This should send a strong message to other offenders.”

The Attorney General’s Office received this case after Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith recused himself due to an admission in open court that he previously represented Turner and that Turner visited him in his home.

Turner faces up to 45 years in prison.

A judge is expected to sentence Turner in October. Turner faces up to 45 years in prison.