Discount on admission at Jackson Zoo for families affected by recent hurricanes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Families from out of the state that have evacuated their homes and have come to theMetro area because of recent hurricanes can get a discount on the admission at the Jackson Zoo.

The zoo staff said the discount is 50 percent off the regular price. The discount is valid for the rest of the week.

For anyone who wants to take advantage of the deal, just show the admissions staff a valid license from one of the hurricane-affected areas.

Hurricanes Harvey and Irma have devastated parts of the South, forcing families to leave their homes.

You can help by donating to the One America Appeal, or you can help zoos in Texas by giving to fund set up by the San Antonio Zoo.