Events held to honor people killed on 9/11

Freedom Walk at Northwest Rankin Elementary

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Several events were held around the Metro Monday to honor those who died on September 11, 2001.

It’s  been 16 years since terrorists hijacked planes and crashed them into the twin towers at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Law enforcement officers participated in a Unity Run Monday morning. The run was held in downtown Jackson.

Northwest Rankin Elementary hosted a Freedom Walk to honor those affected by 9/11 and to celebrate those who serve the country.
Students at Warren Central High School also held a 9/11 ceremony.

The Ridgeland Fire Department held a Heroes Run at Northpark Mall. The run benefits the Travis Manion Foundation which empowers veterans and families of fallen heroes to develop character in future generations.

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Cathedral, Southern States Utility Trailer Sales, Inc., and others also commemorated the day with special ceremonies.

Nearly 3,000 people died as a result of the  Sept. 11 attacks.

