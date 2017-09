JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Firefighters were called to I-55 at Lakeland Drive for a vehicle fire.

Police blocked off the lanes in that area as they waited for firefighters to arrive at the scene.

Traffic is backed up in the area. Firefighers are working to put out the flames.

MDOT says the southbound lanes near the I-55 ramp to the Lakeland Drive exit are blocked at this time.

WJTV 12 is working to get more information about the fire. We will provide updates as we get them.