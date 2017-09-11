Jackson council member addressing violent crimes involving youth

Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson city councilman Kenneth Stokes is addressing violent crimes involving youth in the City of Jackson.

The city is planning a public hearing Wednesday night at 6 p.m.
The concept of the event is Help Save Our Youth.

Stokes says several groups and organizations are trying to help with the problem, but there is still a need.

This city is asking parents, and caregivers to come to the meeting. They are planning to provide counseling and advice for helping steer young people in the right direction.

