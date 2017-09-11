Major test ahead for MSU defense, LSU offense

By: Tyler Greever Published:

WJTV – On Saturday’s SEC opener for the schools, the two units for Mississippi State and No. 12 LSU with new coordinators will get their biggest tests.

Todd Grantham’s Bulldog defense and Matt Canada’s Tiger offense have both enjoyed solid starts to this season. MSU ranks third in the SEC in total defense (174 yards per game) and fourth in scoring defense (10.5 points per game).

Meanwhile, LSU is fourth in the conference in total offense (466.5 yards per game) and fifth in scoring offense (36 points per game).

Click the video above to hear from Dan Mullen and Ed Orgeron on preparing for the opposing units.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s