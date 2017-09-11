Major test ahead for MSU defense, LSU offense

WJTV – On Saturday’s SEC opener for the schools, the two units for Mississippi State and No. 12 LSU with new coordinators will get their biggest tests.

Todd Grantham’s Bulldog defense and Matt Canada’s Tiger offense have both enjoyed solid starts to this season. MSU ranks third in the SEC in total defense (174 yards per game) and fourth in scoring defense (10.5 points per game).

Meanwhile, LSU is fourth in the conference in total offense (466.5 yards per game) and fifth in scoring offense (36 points per game).

Click the video above to hear from Dan Mullen and Ed Orgeron on preparing for the opposing units.