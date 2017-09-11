MS Most Wanted

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating a few wanted suspects.

These people will be featured on Mississippi’s Most Wanted:

  • 30-year-old Demario Nelson is wanted for failure to appear in court for a house burglary charge
  • 42-year-old Charles Curtis Mayfield is wanted for failure to appear in court for a building burglary charge
  • 27-year-old Nierra Shavun Robinson is wanted for failure to appear in court for a possession of stolen goods charge

Anyone who has information who can help locate these three suspects, contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department.

