HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating a few wanted suspects.
These people will be featured on Mississippi’s Most Wanted:
- 30-year-old Demario Nelson is wanted for failure to appear in court for a house burglary charge
- 42-year-old Charles Curtis Mayfield is wanted for failure to appear in court for a building burglary charge
- 27-year-old Nierra Shavun Robinson is wanted for failure to appear in court for a possession of stolen goods charge
Anyone who has information who can help locate these three suspects, contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department.
MS Most Wanted