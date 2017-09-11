Paul Lacoste Sports Announces Fit 4 Medicine and Fit 4 Jackson

The city of Jackson is continuing its effort to lead by example when it comes to physical health.

Some city employees have accepted another challenge, this time by way of an intense fitness boot camp.

“Recently, the Mayor of Jackson, Chokwe Lumumba, accepted Pamela Anderson’s vegan challenge. This is exciting for Mississippi! However, it shouldn’t stop there,” Paul Lacoste of Paul Lacoste Sports said. “The Mississippi Beverage Association has agreed to be the platinum sponsor for the first Paul Lacoste Sports Fit 4 Medicine and Fit 4 Jackson. It’s time for the medical leaders in our community to join the Mayor and Jackson City Council in a challenge to get healthy over the next eight weeks through a complimentary training program with Paul Lacoste Sports.:

PLS sports is a high intensity, adrenaline rush that has seen proven results. The program gives participants a jump start to their health. Providing expert training in the area of physical fitness, while promoting team building, confidence, and an overall healthy lifestyle.



“I just want to help our state, Lacsote said. “You know it’s my primary goal and what we’re trying to do with Fit 4 Change. It’s just to help our state lead by example and literally defeat obesity because I hate to see people lose their lives over something that could be changed with discipline, good behavior, and exercise.”

For this challenge, Lacoste has asked city of Jackson employees, and any medical professionals in the metro to participate. Those who accept the challenge can train for free.

“We specifically would like to challenge the following: St. Dominic’s, Baptist Health Systems, UMMC, Merit Health/River Oaks, Methodist Rehab, Capital Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine, MS Sports Medicine, GI Associates and Endoscopy Center, Jackson Heart Clinic, Jackson Healthcare for Women, Southern Women’s Health Associates, East Lakeland OBGYN, Jackson Eye Associates, Jackson Oncology Associates, MS Urology Clinic, Urology Associates of MS, MAN Network, NewSouth NeuroSpine, MEA Medical Clinics, Trust Care, other primary care/family clinics, Department of Health, Jackson Mayor, Jackson City Council and Road Crews/Public Works.”

