Repair or demolish partially collapsed building, judge says



MCCOMB, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi judge is demanding that the owner of a partially collapsed building take action to renovate or demolish it.

The top of the 97-year-old Kramer Roof building in McComb collapsed July 23. The downtown structure held a church and a performing arts center.

Terrance Alexander owned the building, but sold it months ago to a limited liability company that he controls.

The Enterprise Journal reports Alexander appeared in court Thursday and had a tense exchange with Municipal Judge Brandon Frazier.

Alexander said he doesn’t have money to repair the building, so he plans to tear it down. The judge showed frustration after city officials said Alexander had not applied for demolition permits.

Alexander said his insurer said he couldn’t demolish the building until inspectors determine why it partially collapsed.