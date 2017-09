GOODMAN, Miss. (WJTV) — Four people were taken into custody after a man was found dead inside of a home in Goodman.

Authorities said 21-year-old George Foster, 19-year-old Matthew Kyle Foster, 20-year-old Patrick Wade, Jr., and Devious White were arrested.

Holmes County deputies went to Main Street on September 6 and found 39-year-old Bocari Howard dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

