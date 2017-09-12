Apple opens iPhone event with Steve Jobs tribute

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) – The latest on the Apple event in California.

Apple is opening is product event with a tribute to its late co-founder, Steve Jobs, and a nod to those impacted by the storms devastating Texas, Florida and the Caribbean.

CEO Tim Cook says Apple is working closely with the Red Cross’s relief and recovery efforts. He also talks about how Apple is trying to make it easy for people to donate through iTunes.

The event began Tuesday with a tribute to Apple’s late co-founder, Steve Jobs. Apple is holding its first event at the Steve Jobs Theater on the company’s new spaceship-style campus in Cupertino, California. Cook says that while the Apple community still thinks about him daily, it’s gotten to a point where people can reflect on him with joy instead of sadness.

Apple is expected to announce new iPhones later Tuesday, including an anniversary edition with additional features. Cook says Jobs loved days like this where he could share such new products with the world.

The companies that supply Apple with the guts of its premier technology are on the rise in trading ahead of a product announcement at its new headquarters in Cupertino, California.

While Apple hasn’t confirmed what it’s going to unveil Tuesday, it is expected to introduce a dramatically redesigned iPhone that may push close to $1,000 each. Various leaks have indicated the new phone will feature a sharper display, a so-called OLED screen that will extend from edge to edge of the device, thus eliminating the exterior gap, or “bezel,” that currently surrounds most phone screens. It may also include facial recognition technology for unlocking the phone and wireless charging. A better camera is a safe bet, too.

Apple Inc. also is expected to announce minor upgrades to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

While it isn’t known what companies will be supplying components for Apple’s newest products, here’s how some that have been associated with the company are doing ahead of the event.

Cirrus Logic Inc. is up 30 cents to $57.50

Western Digital Corp. is up 73 cents to $88.02

Micron Technology Inc. is up 59 cents to $34.03

Texas Instruments Inc. is up 26 cents to $82.48

Broadcom Ltd. and Skyworks Solutions Inc. are down.

