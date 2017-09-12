Choctaw set Nov. 17 vote on new Mississippi casino.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The Choctaw tribe has set a Nov. 17 vote on whether to build its fourth Mississippi casino.

The Clarion-Ledger reports that if the measure is approved by the 10,000-member tribe, the casino would be built in the Red Water community in Leake County.

Two casinos, Silver Star and Golden Moon, are in Choctaw in Neshoba County. A third is in Bok Homa in Jones County, 13 miles north of Laurel.

The tribe re-opened the Golden Moon Casino full time in 2015, following a $70 million-plus renovation.