Choctaw set Nov. 17 vote on new Mississippi casino.

The Associated Press Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The Choctaw tribe has set a Nov. 17 vote on whether to build its fourth Mississippi casino.

The Clarion-Ledger reports that if the measure is approved by the 10,000-member tribe, the casino would be built in the Red Water community in Leake County.

Two casinos, Silver Star and Golden Moon, are in Choctaw in Neshoba County. A third is in Bok Homa in Jones County, 13 miles north of Laurel.

The tribe re-opened the Golden Moon Casino full time in 2015, following a $70 million-plus renovation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s