Hurricane relief donation drive kicks off in Pearl & Flowood

Pearl, MISS. (WJTV) — WJTV, The Salvation Army, Mac Haik and the Mississippi Retired NFL Players Association are hosting a hurricane relief drive.

People can donate cleaning supplies at the Walmart locations in Pearl and Flowood until 6 p.m.

Here is a list of the supplies:

  • 14″ palmyra push broom
  • 14″ floor squeegee
  • Two 54″ four section metal handles
  • 10″ palmyra deck brush
  • 9″ palmyra capped sweep
  • 7″ scrub brush
  • cellulose sponge
  • leather palm work gloves
  • XL household rubber gloves
  • medical exam gloves
  • N95 respirator mask
  • 3 heavy duty garbage bags
  • Pine-Sol Liquid Cleaner 1 Quart
  • Clorox Bleach, 28oz.

The Salvation Army said they’re also accepting monetary donations.

 

