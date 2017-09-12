Hurricane relief donation drive kicks off in Pearl & Flowood

Pearl, MISS. (WJTV) — WJTV, The Salvation Army, Mac Haik and the Mississippi Retired NFL Players Association are hosting a hurricane relief drive.

People can donate cleaning supplies at the Walmart locations in Pearl and Flowood until 6 p.m.

Here is a list of the supplies:

14″ palmyra push broom

14″ floor squeegee

Two 54″ four section metal handles

10″ palmyra deck brush

9″ palmyra capped sweep

7″ scrub brush

cellulose sponge

leather palm work gloves

XL household rubber gloves

medical exam gloves

N95 respirator mask

3 heavy duty garbage bags

Pine-Sol Liquid Cleaner 1 Quart

Clorox Bleach, 28oz.

The Salvation Army said they’re also accepting monetary donations.