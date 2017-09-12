Hurricane relief donation drive kicks off in Pearl & Flowood

Pearl, MISS. (WJTV) — WJTV, The Salvation Army, Mac Haik and the Mississippi Retired NFL Players Association are hosting a hurricane relief drive.
People can donate cleaning supplies at the Walmart locations in Pearl and Flowood until 6 p.m.
Here is a list of the supplies:
- 14″ palmyra push broom
- 14″ floor squeegee
- Two 54″ four section metal handles
- 10″ palmyra deck brush
- 9″ palmyra capped sweep
- 7″ scrub brush
- cellulose sponge
- leather palm work gloves
- XL household rubber gloves
- medical exam gloves
- N95 respirator mask
- 3 heavy duty garbage bags
- Pine-Sol Liquid Cleaner 1 Quart
- Clorox Bleach, 28oz.
The Salvation Army said they’re also accepting monetary donations.