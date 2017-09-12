JPS supporters rally against possible state takeover

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The fate of the Jackson Public School District is unknown.

Wednesday and Thursday, major meetings will decide whether the district will be taken over by the state.

Tuesday afternoon, JPS stakeholders joined to rally at the Mississippi Department of Education Central Office against an audit that said the district violated 24 of 32 standards all public schools should follow.

Parents, teachers and even state lawmakers argued that what JPS needs is funding and support, not a state takeover.

The nearly 700 page audit report came out on August 31st.

Some of those violations included the district failing to provide 180 teaching days for seniors at 7 high schools, as well as the district failing to provide access to current textbooks to all students.

Mayor Chokwe Lumumba also said during the rally that since the audit came out 2 weeks ago, the district has corrected about 90% of the violations, though he couldn’t comment on exactly which ones.

The Commission on School Accreditation will meet Wednesday at 10 a.m., MDE to discuss the findings and determine a recommendation to the State Board of Education.

The group ‘Our JPS’ will deliver a petition at that time. And on Thursday, the Board of Education will meet to hear what the commission recommends.

Click here to see the complete audit, and list of violations.