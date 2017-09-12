Nissan Canton plant to build next-generation Nissan Frontier

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Nissan Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant will build the next-generation Nissan Frontier.

The announcement was made Tuesday.

“Nissan is proud to call Mississippi home, and the Canton plant is a crucial element in our company’s global production chain,” said José Muñoz, chief performance officer, Nissan Motor Co., and chairman, Nissan North America. “Today’s announcement underscores this facility and our local employees are extraordinarily important to Nissan. The Canton workforce’s dedication and commitment to excellence have helped Nissan thrive in the U.S., our most important market.”

The Canton plant produces six models: Frontier, Murano, TITAN, TITAN XD, NV Cargo and NV Passenger.

The facility has an annual production capacity of 450,000 vehicles, and Nissan’s Canton workforce has assembled more than three million vehicles since opening in 2003.

“The Canton team is extremely proud to be the home of Nissan’s trucks. Since moving to Mississippi in 2012, Nissan Frontier has been a leader in its class and received some of the highest honors in the industry for vehicle quality,” said Steve Marsh, vice president, Manufacturing, Nissan Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant. “The dedicated employees here in Canton look forward to building the next generation of one of the best pickup trucks in America.”