OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Through two games, the Ole Miss run defense isn’t looking much improved from 2016.

The Rebels are giving up 194.50 yards per game in 2017, which ranks 12th in the SEC. That’s down from the 246.33 yards per game mark a year ago, but it still isn’t very good.

Click the video above to hear from defensive coordinator Wesley McGriff on how teams will keep running the ball against Ole Miss until the Rebels prove they can stop it.