Sheriff: 19-year-old charged with her father’s murder

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A teenager is charged with her father’s murder.

Claiborne County Sheriff Frank Davis said 19-year-old Dontavia Miller is out of jail on a $150,000 bond.

Donta Miller died from his injuries.

Davis said they went to Lomax Road in Hermanville to respond to a domestic disturbance. The disturbance was between the suspect’s mother and father, Davis said.

The 19-year-old was initially charged with aggravated assault and taken into custody on September 4.

She was released on a $50,000 bond.

When the victim died from the injuries, she was arrested again on September 7 for murder.