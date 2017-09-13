1 wanted for nightclub shooting in Winston County

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Winston County Sheriff’s Department needs help finding a wanted person.

Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened at the Spotlight Lounge in Winston County.

Authorities are searching for 31-year-old Lance Earnest.

Sunday morning, deputies said Earnest allegedly shot a Security Guard at the nightclub.

Authorities believe the suspect may be near Philadelphia, Miss. They said he also has ties to Jackson.

If anyone has information about his whereabouts, contact Winston County Sheriff’s Department at (662) 773-5881 or contact Winston County Crime Stoppers at (662) 773-9999.