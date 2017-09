ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Adams County deputies have arrested one person the case where a pizza delivery driver was robbed and assaulted.

The sheriff’s department said 19-year-old Isaac Gatin is charged in connection with a crime.

The robbery happened on Brooklyn Drive on September 7.

Investigators arrested Gatlin on Monday.

A judge set his bond at $50,000. Deputies said more arrests are possible.