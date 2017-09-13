2 going to runoff for state House seat in south Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) – Two candidates are headed to a runoff for the Mississippi House.

Local news outlets report Missy Warren McGee and by Kathryn Rehner will be on the ballot Oct. 3. They advanced from a field of four candidates Tuesday in House District 102 in parts of Forrest and Lamar counties.

They are running to fill the final two years of a term started by Republican Toby Barker. He became Hattiesburg mayor July 1 – an office he won as an independent.

Candidates in Mississippi special elections run without party labels, but McGee is supported by Republicans and Rehner is supported by Democrats.

Republicans are trying to maintain their three-fifths supermajority in the 122-member state House, and the District 102 seat vital to that effort.

