2 women wanted for questioning in Mustang Inn deadly shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police released photos of the two women who are wanted for questioning in a deadly shooting investigation.

Officers are still looking for 30-year-old Qushawinia Martin and 23-year-old Samayah Reed.

They are also searching for an unidentified man in connection with the crime. Tuesday, JPD tweeted a surveillance photo of a man who they say was involved. The person can be seen in the picture holding a weapon.

Police went to the Mustang Inn early Tuesday morning to respond to the incident.

Officers said 28-year-old Freddie Mosley was shot at the motel. They said he got into a car, drove away and crashed into the Mr. Transmission business. He died at the scene.

Anyone who sees the two women or can identify the main in the photo, contact police at 601-960-1234.

