JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A local school is praying for first repsonders and emergency crews who help keep the community safe.

Students at St. Richard Catholic School joined togther for the annual Blue Mass ceremony.

School officialss aid its an 80-year-old tradition that is celebrated to ask God’s protection upon all those public servants who work to protect the community.

They said it is also a way for residents to express gratitude.

