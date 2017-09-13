City of Jackson furloughs to end this month

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The City of Jackson will soon end furloughs for city employees.

A city spokesperson said one of Mayor Chokwe Lumumba’s goals was to stop the furloughs.

The furloughs will end this month.The 2018 fiscal year will begin in October.

City leaders said they are freezing some vacant positions, which amounts to about $600,000.

The City implemented furloughs in October 2015 while Tony Yarber was the mayor. During that time, Budget analysts estimated a revenue deficit of about $15 million. The goal of furloughs was to compensate for some of the city’s financial losses.

Non-essential city employees were off one Friday each month.