City of Jackson furloughs to end this month

By Published: Updated:
Photo: WJTV

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The City of Jackson will soon end furloughs for city employees.

A city spokesperson said one of Mayor Chokwe Lumumba’s goals was to stop the furloughs.

The furloughs will end this month.The 2018 fiscal year will begin in October.

City leaders said they are freezing some vacant positions, which amounts to about $600,000.

The City implemented furloughs in October 2015 while Tony Yarber was the mayor. During that time, Budget analysts estimated a revenue deficit of about $15 million. The goal of furloughs was to compensate for some of the city’s financial losses.

Non-essential city employees were off one Friday each month.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s