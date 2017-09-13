City vehicle crashes into vacant building in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are investigating a crash after a vehicle ran into a vacant building.

First responders went to the scene near Livingston Road and Toole Avenue Wednesday morning.

JPD Sgt. Derrick Jordan said the two-car crash involved an unmarked city vehicle.

Police said the city vehicle was headed south on Livingston Road when the driver of another car pulled out in front of it. Officer said this caused the city vehicle to leave the road and crash into a vacant building.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.