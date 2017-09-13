Commission votes 10-1 on emergency declaration regarding JPS

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Education Commission of Accreditation has voted on an emergency declaration regarding Jackson Public Schools.

The Commission declared that an extreme does exist after going into executive session Wednesday. They discussed some of the issues plaguing the school district.

They voted 10-1 in the motion. MDE said the district violated 24 of the 32 standards that all public schools must follow.

Parents, teachers and even state lawmakers argued that what JPS needs is funding and support, not a state takeover.

Now that the Commission has declared an emergency, the findings will go to the full board on Thursday. The board will decide if a state takeover is necessary.

