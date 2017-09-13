Cruise line dancers spend time in Metro after evacuating from Florida

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Dancers who put on shows for the Norwegian Cruise Line have been staying in the Metro for the past few days after Hurricane Irma forced them to leave Florida.

Abound 130 dancers evacuated from Tampa, where their dance studios are located.

They’ve been staying in several hotels in the Metro area and have continued practicing.

“The Jackson community has really been open arms to us and very supportive with everything,” said Robert Hertenstein, the Director of entertainment for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. “We are in 12 different hotels around the city and 12 different locations from dance studios to hotel conference rooms.”

The group is expected to travel back to Florida Thursday.

