Pocahontas, MISS. (WJTV) — The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department responded to a car fire on Wednesday morning.

It happened on Highway 49 in Pocahontas.

A witness said a woman was driving a car when she hit a gas truck. We’re told her car caught on fire, and the woman and the gas truck driver were both taken to the hospital.

We’re working to get more information about the crash.