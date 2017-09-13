Mississippi man dies in Florida crash

The Associated Press Published:

MIAMI (AP) – Authorities say a Mississippi man died in a crash at a Florida intersection where the traffic signals weren’t working after Hurricane Irma.

The Ocala Star-Banner reports that the 59-year-old Coffeeville, Mississippi, man died early Tuesday when his pickup truck collided with a semitrailer in Marion County. The Florida Highway Patrol says Irma had knocked out the signals.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released.

Officials say intersections with broken traffic signals should be treated as four-way stops.

