Mother shares daughter’s story during Suicide Prevention Month

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – September is National Suicide Prevention Month. According to the Mississippi Department of Mental Health suicide is the 3rd leading cause of death for Mississippians between 10 and 24-years-old. And for every suicide, there are 25 attempts.

Teresa Mosley shared with WJTV’s Candace Coleman how suicide affected her.

Mosley still speaks about her daughter Elizabeth with a tear in her eye. In 2006, Elizabeth ended her own life, and Teresa was the one who discovered her in their family home.

“Someone would find a snake or something in their yard and they would run down here and say ‘Is Elizabeth there? Can she come and tell us what kind of snake this is?’,” Mosley tells me Elizabeth was a quirky animal lover, who always had a smile on her face. But something changed in middle school, “and all of a sudden, her grades plummeted. She started getting detentions, acting out.”

Elizabeth was diagnosed with anxiety and depression in the 7th grade. At the end of 9th grade, her mother says Elizabeth had an improved outlook, and was ready for a good change.

“Next year’s going to be a great year,” Mosley says that’s what Elizabeth proclaimed. She also talked about cleaning her room. But that summer, on June 13, 2006, Mosley talked to Elizabeth for the last time.

“We watched a movie as a family. And at the end of the movie Elizabeth said ‘I’m going to take the movie back to Blockbuster. And if I can find something else, I’ll get it.’ She left and she came back and she threw the money at me and said ‘I couldn’t find anything…I’m going to bed’,” Mosley said.

Fifteen-year-old Elizabeth did not come downstairs. “She had left this room down here at 9:30. And according to the coroner, by 11:30 she was gone. And at that point I thought she was better. And all these things I thought were good signs, were not good signs. There were signs she had made the decision.”

Eleven years later, Mosley is using their experience to bring light to mental health.

“A lot of people feel like if you talk about suicide, it’s going to happen…I want them to see it’s not dirty,” Mosley said.

She even worked on House Bill 263. It requires school districts to provide suicide prevention training to new staff. Mosley advises parents and teachers to not place so much stress on kids, and let them know they are loved.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 24/7, free, and it’s confidential. The number is 1-800-273-8255 (TALK).