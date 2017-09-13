Parents pack Jackson city hall for teen forum

JACKSON, MISS. (WJTV) — Councilman Kenny Stokes held a forum to combat teen violence.

Parents gathered at Jackson city hall to hear from youth outreach organizations about possible solutions and ways to get their kids involved in programs.

Teens have been at the center of trouble lately. Recently, police say a 13-year-old boy stabbed a 61-year-old woman multiple time before stealing her car.

The boy was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, auto theft, and armed robbery.

Harry Giles is the victim’s brother. He says she is recovering and forgives her attacker.

In tonight’s meeting, he stressed kids need more places to hang out.

“Get a movie theater, skating rink, or even a semi-pro team,” said Giles.

While parents grabbed fresh ideas on how to keep their kids out of trouble, he believes it starts at home.

“You can’t make a child do right,” explained Giles. “All you can do is tell them what the right thing is and they will have to decide for themselves.”