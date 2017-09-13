RECH foundation donates supplies to support JPS students

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A local organization donated a large amount supplies that will go to students in Jackson Public Schools.

The Reaching & Educating for Community Hope Foundation delivered school supplies, books, and teaching supplies Wednesday to the Partners in Education Store, which is a place where teachers can get supplies instead of spending their own money.

The supplies will accommodate more than 3,500 students.

” It’s awesome the Partners in Education is in charge of supporting our teachers and our scholars,” said Thea Faulkner, Director of the Partners in Education. “We collect support from the community in any form they have the resource to provide, so I’m delighted that Mrs. Rogers’ organization is bringing us amazing books and supplies.”

RECH Foundations leaders said they wanted to show their support for JPS. The Department of Education is recommending a state takeover.

” I am with Jackson Public Schools 100 percent to save all of our children. Whatever the need, wherever you come from, rich whatever we support you,” said Pauline Rogers, the founder of RECH.