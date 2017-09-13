Stork clerk, 1 other arrested in connection with Dollar General robbery

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Vicksburg Polie are investigating a robbery that happened at the Dollar General over the weekend. Two people are in custody, including one of the employees.

Vicksburg Police said 18-year-old Willie Montrell Clark and 24-year-old Shera Chentral White are facing charges.

Investigators said they went to the store located on Clay Street on Sunday to respond to the crime.

White, a store clerk, and a manager said they were closing the store at 9 p.m. when the robbery happened. They told officers the robber came inside through a broken window that was covered with plywood. He was armed with a gun.

The robber got away on foot with the money.

Police said they later named Clark as a suspect and they discovered that White allegedly conspired with Clark to commit the crime.

Officers arrested them Wednesday. Clark will be charged with armed robbery. They are both facing conspiracy to commit armed robbery charges.

More arrests are possible.