Sumrall man accused of embezzling money from insurance customers

Brian Hudson (Photo: AG Hood's Office)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A Sumrall man is arrested for allegedly embezzling money from insurance customers.

Attorney General Jim Hood said 30-year-old Brian Hudson is charged in a six-count indictment out of Lamar County.

Hudson turned himself in on two felony counts each of wire fraud and embezzlement as well as one misdemeanor count each of embezzlement and uttering forgery.

Hood said while Hudson worked as an insurance agent, he allegedly embezzled more than $34,000. He converted customers’ premium payments for his own use and changed the mailing addresses of customers without their permission to receive their refund checks, which he also converted for his own use.

If convicted on all six counts, Hudson faces 21 years behind bars, $32,000 in fines, and full restitution.

His bond was set at $15,000.

