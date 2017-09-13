What’s Working: New administration at McLaurin High

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A new administration greeted McLaurin High School students when they returned to campus last month, but fresh leadership is only the beginning.

The McLaurin community is committed to making their high school the absolute best it can be. Sixty of them showed up this Summer to paint, pressure wash and landscape. Students even volunteered to scrub the baseboards. Let’s meet their new principal.

Whether it’s with a smile, a handshake or a hug, new McLaurin principal Tammy Crosetti greets her students every morning.

Zion Wood transferred to McLaurin for his senior year.

“It’s been a positive change from my last couple of schools,” he said. “Everybody has been showing me a lot of love. I’ve made friends just like that. People have come up to me, introduced themselves.”

“The five-year plan is to be a Level A school,” said Principal Crosetti. “We’re probably going to accelerate it because the kids are excited about it, and I know we’re going to do great things.”

A foundation of change is easy to spot, from the fresh signage out front to a new concession stand, to a basketball court that’s so shiny you can see your reflection. This year the girl’s team will have their own coach.

“That’s what I really like it, because she came out and she really pushed us, and we have a nice gym floor,” said Sophomore Mariyh Russell. “I’m really proud of that, and it looks nice, and I’m ready to ball out on the court.”

Zion plans to try out for the boy’s team.

“The coaches are real cool. We have a lot of talent, of course. It’s a work in progress, but we work hard, and we expect to do our best in everything that we do,” he said.

Students see that renewed focus on athletics and academics. Jacob Knight just started his junior year.

“The classes are just a lot more rigorous. They expect a lot more from us. I really like a challenge, so I think that’s really important to have.”

Sophomore Kenning Bridges excellence in the Beta Club recently earned her a trip to Washington D.C.

“Watching all the great things happen in our school, new administration,” Bridges said. “Just a fresh start, a clean start, lots of new family aspects and just great changes here.”

“I feel so proud to be a McLaurin Tiger,” Jacob Knight said. “It’s a whole new feel. I love it here, and I’m proud to say, I’m a junior at McLaurin High School.”

Earlier this year, Rankin County Voters overwhelmingly passed a $178.5 million bond issue.That money will be spread out across the district, but expect to see major brick and mortar changes at McLaurin in the coming years.