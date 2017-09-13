Woman arrested for insurance, wire fraud

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A Holmes County woman is arrested on insurance and wire fraud charges.

Attorney General Jim Hood said 24-year-old Shaquanna Bush was taken into custody at her home.

She is charged with filing a false insurance claim for damages to a vehicle and for communicating the false information by telephone and other forms of communication across county and jurisdictional lines for the purpose of executing a devised scheme and artifice to defraud.

The investigation revealed that the damage to the vehicle was pre-existing and had been the subject of a prior insurance claim. Authorities said Bush did not profit from the fraudulent claim due to the insurance company verifying the damage as preexisting and denying the fraudulent claim.

Bush is charged with one count of insurance fraud and two counts of wire fraud.

She faces up to 13 years in prison and $25,000 in fines.