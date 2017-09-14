2 more arrrested in connection with robbery of pizza delivery driver

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Two more people have been arrested in connection with the robbery of a pizza delivery driver.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Department said 19-year-old Kordell Sumers and 19-year-old Jumorris Pernell had been charged with robbery and simple assault.

Deputies said a 64-year-old pizza delivery driver was robbed and assaulted on Brooklyn Drive on September 7. Authorities said he was hit from behind and the pizza was taken. Deputies said two people ran from the scene.

Authorities also arrested 19-year-old Isaac Gatlin in connection with the crime.