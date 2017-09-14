Columbus police officer resigns after body cam video surfaces

COLUMBUS, MISS. (WJTV) — A police officer has resigned after body cam video shows him threatening a driver.

According to WCBI, officer Keith Dowd turned in his resignation letter late Thursday.

In August during a traffic stop, officer Dowd repeatedly asked the driver if he had been smoking marijuana. Although the driver answers no in the video, Dowd keeps pushing the issue.

Dowd also asked the driver about the car the man was in and whether or not he’s in school.

Tonight, a committee was figuring out how to move forward with the officer, but he ultimately resigned.

We are told Dowd was a Jackson Police officer.

