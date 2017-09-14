Dowell Taylor named as Interim Director of Bands at JSU

Related Coverage JSU Director of Bands O’Neill Sanford terminated

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — President Dr. William B. Bynum, Jr. has named Dowell Taylor as interim director of bands at Jackson State University.

JSU officials said the Jackson native will officially take the position as interim on September 18. His previous stints as director of bands were from 1984-1992 and 2012-2016.

“We appreciate Dowell’s commitment to Jackson State University and the music program,” said Bynum. “He has set the bar high throughout his career and during his previous two terms as director of bands.”

Taylor received both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music education from the university.

He was a member of the Sonic Boom of the South and earned the highest honor bestowed upon a band member – Best All-Around Bandsman.

“In 1972, under the leadership of Harold Haughton Sr., I joined the Sonic Boom family as a freshman member of the tuba section,” Taylor said. “Since that time my love for the organization has never floundered, as I have always remained loyal and poised to assist in whatever way possible, whenever I could. The 2017 version of the Boom is as strong as ever, replete with a youthful and immensely talented staff. In speaking with President William Bynum at length, the future appears to be bright for JSU and the band program. I am happy to once again play a small role in the success of both.”