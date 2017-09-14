‘Last Chance U’ star charged in connection with Tennessee homicide

ALCOA, Tenn. (WJTV) — A Florence native is charged along with three other people in connection with a Tennessee homicide investigation.

Harriman Police officers arrested 20-year-old Isaiah Wright. According to Alcoa Police in Tennessee, Wright is charged with criminal homicide July death of 18-year-old Caleb Thomas Radford.

WATE in Knoxville, Tenn. reports that Radford was stabbed to death.

Police said 22-year-old Camion Patrick was taken into custody by Indiana University campus police in Bloomington, Indiana.

Alcoa Police stated that they charged the other two suspects, 21-year-old Keshawn Hopewell and 28-year-old Itig Green in August.

According to WATE, Wright appeared on the Netflix series “Last Chance U” which took place at East Mississippi Community College. After leaving the school, to play for West Georgia but is no longer enrolled at the school.

East Mississippi Community College’s website says Wright went to Florence High.